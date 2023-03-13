Actor Ke Huy Quan’s speech went viral after he won Best Supporting Actor for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," which also won Best Picture at the Oscars on Sunday.

Vietnamese-born Quan has been featured on the silver screen before when he played Short Round in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" (1984) and Data in "The Goonies" (1985).

When receiving his award, Quan gave a tearful speech about his life that inspired many watching.

He said, "My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp, and somehow I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage. They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it’s happening to me. This is the American dream!"

"Imagine that - An Oscar winner who loves America," Singer and songwriter John Ondrasik from Five for Fighting tweeted along with many American flag emojis.

The first female NFL scout, Connie Carberg, wrote, "Love it ‘This is the American Dream’ #Oscars."

"My first cry of the night. #KeHuyQuan is the #AmericanDream," writer and actor Damon Gonzalez tweeted.

USA Today culture reporter Hannah Yasharoff tweeted, "u ever just sob while writing a story?"

"Such an amazing night. Kudos to Producer Jonathan Wang, Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheiner, Best Actress Michelle Yeoh, and Best Supporting Actor Ke Huy Quan for your historic wins and your inspiring speeches," California State Senator Dave Min wrote. "Our kids were so pumped! #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce."

"Such a wonderful human being !! So Happy for him - Ke Huy Quan ‘ This is the American Dream ‘ we are all with you Ke !," actor and director Robert Davi tweeted.

The official account representing the Oddworld video game series praised the Oscar-winning actor as well, "The tears haven't stopped and won't stop. Such pure emotion. We're so happy for him!"