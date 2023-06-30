"The Ingraham Angle" host Laura Ingraham offered reaction and analysis Friday, following the Supreme Court's landmark ruling against the Democrats' student loan forgiveness plan, as well as California's reparations debate.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: Today brought us another example of the left's power play: Biden's fraudulent promise to pay off student loans. Now it's a scheme with one purpose, again, buying off the votes this time of young people.

WHITE HOUSE REPORTER [SOT]: Why did you give millions of borrowers false hope you've dated? Doubted your own authority here in the past?

PRESIDENT BIDEN: I didn't give any false hope. What I did I thought was appropriate and was able to be done and would get done. I didn't give borrowers false hope, but the Republicans snatched away the hope that they were given and it's real, real hope.

INGRAHAM: Now, they could have eliminated the student loans through legislation or at least tried to do that. But they didn't. Instead, they pretended to do something that never had a chance of surviving court scrutiny.

So if you're someone who voted for the Democrats because you thought your student loans were going to be forgiven, or if you voted for Democrats because you thought that you're going to get a big pile of money in the form of reparations – Well, I'm here to tell you that you were played for a fool.

The left knew exactly what they were doing. They knew that this wasn't going to in any way be upheld by the court. And they don't have any intention of writing checks to anyone for reparations.