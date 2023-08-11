An influencer who made up a prank video claiming she used AI to catch her boyfriend cheating told Fox News her skit was a farce, but the voice-cloning technology she used to power the trick was not, and the skit was inspired by real scams.

Mia Dio, a social media influencer with over 5 million TikTok followers, filmed a video of her using artificial intelligence to clone her boyfriend Billy's voice to see if he had cheated on her. The inspiration for the viral video came from reports of AI voice-cloning scams, she told Fox News.

"I'm going to AI clone my boyfriend's voice, call his best friend and figure out if he lied to me about what he was doing last night," Dio says in the viral TikTok video. "I opened up a voice-cloning software and imported voicemails that my boyfriend has left."

Using Billy's fake voice, she told Billy's friend she did not "remember much from last night" before asking "What did I do?"

The prank ended after the friend said Billy made out with another woman the evening prior, much to her — synthetic — chagrin as she appeared emotionally hurt at the end of the video.

But Dio said the conversation was fabricated and that her boyfriend never cheated on her.

"No one's cheating on anyone, that I know of," she said. "I can always use AI, I guess."

Some TikTok users, however, were convinced the prank was a reality.

"To anyone wondering if this is real, look in this girls eyes and tell me she wasn't just betrayed," one account commented.

"Why do they always cheat on such gorgeous girls?" another user wrote.

Dio paid just $4 to clone her boyfriend's voice and was able to create the video in just two takes.

"Anyone can do this, clearly," Dio said. "If a scammer can do this, they're not that smart. I can do this."

"I had heard of using a software like this on another news article that they were doing virtual kidnappings," the TikToker told Fox News. "That they were calling you and it was like the voice of your loved one."

Jennifer DeStefano, an Arizona mother, was targeted by an AI voice scam using recordings of her 15-year-old daughter.

"I never doubted for a second it was my daughter," she told Fox News in April. "It was so real to me."

Dio, however, said her use of AI was just to garner clicks and views.

"It's not that deep," she said. "It was a fake scenario and that's it."

"If you believed it, well, don't believe everything you see on the Internet because it's most likely fake," she told Fox News.

