Police in New York's Long Island have arrested a suspect Friday in the Gilgo Beach serial killer case, Fox News has confirmed.

The suspect's identity has not yet been publicly revealed. The individual is expected to appear in court in Riverhead, N.Y. later today.

Fox News can confirm that the large police presence in Massapequa Park is connected to the Gilgo Beach developments.

In 2010 and 2011, New York authorities discovered 11 sets of human remains strewn along a suburban Long Island beach highway. Those who have been identified are Shannan Gilbert, Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello, Megan Waterman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Jessica Taylor and Valerie Mack.

The murders have remain unsolved more than a decade after the search for missing escort Shannan Gilbert, 24, first led police to the bodies of multiple sex workers and other victims east of New York City.

"There’s somebody after me," Gilbert repeatedly told dispatchers in a call placed at 4:51 a.m. on May 1, 2010, which was released in May. But she did not provide a location more specific than in a house on Long Island, somewhere near Jones Beach.

"Can you trace where I am?" she asked.

"No, I can’t," the dispatcher replied.

The first victims found after the search for Gilbert began are known as the "Gilgo Four": Amber Lynn Costello, 27, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25, Megan Waterman, 22 and Melissa Barthelemy, 24.

In March 2011, the partial remains of 20-year-old Jessica Taylor were found near Gilgo Beach. Authorities said part of Taylor’s body was discovered eight years earlier and 40 miles away in Manorville, New York.

Days later, three more sets of human remains were discovered alongside Ocean Parkway. The first was 24-year-old Valerie Mack, whose partial remains had also been found in Manorville years earlier. An unidentified toddler was found near Mack, according to the official website dedicated to the case.

Two miles west, police discovered the skeletal remains of an unidentified Asian man — or transgender woman — believed to be 17 to 23 years old.

A week later, in April 2011, two more sets of partial remains were found along Ocean Parkway. The first were those of the woman known as "Peaches," believed to be the mother of the toddler found the week before. Part of her body had been previously discovered in Hempstead Lake State Park in 1997. The second was the skull of a woman who was linked to remains found on Fire Island in 1996.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.