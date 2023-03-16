Corned beef is a St. Patrick's Day staple food item.

When the Irish migrated to the United States, corned beef was a cheap meat they could easily indulge in — which was not the case in Ireland, according to Irish Central. It quickly became a popular meal among the Irish in America.

Irish-Americans and those celebrating enjoy corned beef and cabbage each year on St. Patrick's Day.

ST. PATRICK'S DAY: THE HISTORY BEHIND THE HOLIDAY IN THE UNITED STATES

If you're making the meal yourself and are looking for what to do with leftovers, here are some day-after recipes so that no food goes to waste.

This recipe comes from Chef Alex Reitz, recipe developer for "Beef. It's What's For Dinner" via Fox News Digital.

This corned beef and cabbage meal is very easy to put together and is a classic take on the traditional Irish cuisine.

Ingredients:

Instructions:

SLOW-COOKER IRISH SODA BREAD IS THE EASIEST RECIPE FOR ST. PATRICK'S DAY

If you are looking for a twist to a classic recipe, Reitz also shared a recipe made with fresh dill.

Ingredients:

For Dilled cabbage:

Instructions:

ST. PATRICK'S DAY: MOST IRISH CITIES IN US AND THEIR BELOVED PUBS

Stacking thinly sliced pieces of corned beef for a quick sandwich is a great way to use up your leftover corned beef.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Instructions:

Indulge in the last of your corned beef with a corned beef hash. This will make for a yummy post-St. Patrick's Day breakfast.

This recipe comes from Meggan Hill, executive chef of Culinary Hill via Fox News Digital.

Ingredients:

Directions: