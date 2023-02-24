An Indiana man charged in the murder of his uncle says that a brain implant "programmed" him to hit his relative in the head with a hammer 10 times and said that he needed to take a shower after the alleged crime because he had "artificial human matter" all over him, police said in court documents.

Daniel Smith, 39, is accused of killing his uncle, 69-year-old Freddie Patterson, on the night of Feb. 16 at a Greenfield, Indiana home, according to Fox 59. In a probable cause affidavit obtained by the outlet, authorities said that Patterson's half-sister heard loud banging in the downstairs portion of the house and then found Patterson's face "all smashed in," telling police that flesh or briand matter was on the ground.

She told authorities that she couldn't "figure out what she was seeing," adding that she felt like it "wasn't real" and she was "imagining it."

When interviewed by police after the alleged murder, Smith said that a brain implant "programmed" him to use a hammer to hit Patterson in the head nearly 10 times, the affidavit states. Smith said that he had to take a shower after killing his uncle "because he didn’t feel clean" with "artificial human matter" on his body, the document states.

Smith said "sorry" when police told him that his uncle died. Court documents say that Smith "then offered to donate some of his front lobes to [Patterson], and we told him it wouldn’t help him."

Investigators also asked Smith about his relationship with Patterson, to which Smith said that he respected his uncle because of his military service, but said "he was not really sure" if the man who he allegedly killed was actually Patterson, police said. Smith said that the home where he allegedly killed Patterson "was being used as a channel for trafficking and illegal products" involving "Singapore and the Chinese mafia."

Smith told investigators that while he liked Patterson, he didn't approve of his "prior brushes with the law," adding that he didn't see "eye to eye" on some issues. The suspect said that he once called the Federal Bureau of Investigation to report Patterson, but "wasn’t sure why" he made the call, officials said in the affidavit.

The 39-year-old said Patterson "verbally abused him" in the kitchen of the house, but couldn't remember specific details, telling investigators that he once checked to "see if [Patterson] had a mask on," the document states.

Police wrote in the affidavit that Smith "spoke about random things not really focusing on any one particular thing" when talking with investigators.

Smith's mother said that she saw something on her son's hand when she passed him in the hallway but couldn't know if it was "Jell-O or blood with fruit in it," police wrote in the affidavit. She also told police that Smith didn't have the best relationship with Patterson.

He is being held at the Hancock County Jail with no bond.