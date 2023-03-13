Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Coastal DownEast, Interior DownEast, and Penobscot Valley Maine * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. Strong winds could cause damage to trees and power lines. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. &&