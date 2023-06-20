Harrison Ford is hanging up his iconic "Indiana Jones" hat, and he's pretty emotional about it.

As the 80-year-old actor prepares to say goodbye to the role after the final film, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," he explained why his character, Indy, and the franchise are adored by fans worldwide.

"I think the thing that I most admire about them is the depth and subtlety of the emotion, and the importance of emotion in these films," Ford said during a BBC Radio 1 interview.

"As this last one concerns age and frailty and changing nature of life, it was especially compelling to me because I am of that age and I wanted it to feel real for the audience. I wanted them to see the complexity of that experience with someone they’ve spent 40 years with."

Ford has portrayed Indiana Jones five times throughout the popular franchise.

During the emotional interview, Ford shared his gratitude for his fans as his chapter with "Indiana Jones" comes to a final close.

"And I must say to you thank you sincerely," Ford tearfully added. "It means the world to me."

Ford also got choked up during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival last month.

He attended the premiere of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" with his wife Calista Flockhart.

Variety reported that once the film concluded, there was a standing ovation that lasted more than five minutes in the Palais des Festivals.

The "1923" star was also awarded with a surprise Palme d’Or by Cannes Festival Director Thierry Frémaux. The award was founded in 1955 and is the highest prize given at the festival.

"I’m very moved by this," Ford said, according to Variety. "They say when you’re about to die, you see your life flash before your eyes, and I just saw my life flash before my eyes. A great part of my life, but not all of my life. My life has been enabled by my lovely wife, who has supported my passion and my dreams, and I’m grateful."

Ford, who turns 81 next month, has shown little signs of slowing down.

He is slated to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will take over the role of Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in "Captain America: New World Order."

Ford additionally stars in two hit shows, "1923," — the "Yellowstone" prequel — with his co-star Helen Mirren and "Shrinking," with Jason Segel. Both series have been renewed for a second season.

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is in theaters June 30.