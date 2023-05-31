High school students in Indiana raised $84,000 to put on a pro-LGBT play — "Marian: or The True Tale of Robin Hood" — despite reported protests from community members and parents.

The students put on the performance, which The Washington Post called a "gender-bending tale," at an outdoor theater outside of school grounds. The play had previously been canceled after "LGBTQ storylines drew complaints from parents, spurring Carroll High School to cancel ‘Marian’ in February out of concern for students’ safety," per the report.

Some scenes that especially caused controversy were when a female character reportedly confesses her love for another woman, and another character "declares they are nonbinary two scenes later."

"I think that I’m not a man or a woman," the character Fia-as-Much said.

"Wait a minute, wait a minute, you can’t stop being one thing," another character told Much, "and start being another thing."

"Yes, you can," she said. "You could wake up in love. You could wake up feeling a whole new way you never felt before."

The Post reported that the "LGBTQ storylines drew complaints from parents," including from Kaye Niman, who identified herself as a pastor's wife.

"What we believe in is what the Bible says, and the Bible says that homosexuality is a sin," Niman said.

"It’s forgivable, don’t get me wrong, it’s forgivable and we love them, but nevertheless … I applaud whoever made the decision to not have this play go on," she told the students.

The Northwest Allen County Schools school district and the district spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for a comment from Fox News Digital.

In Middlefield, Ohio, a county school district canceled its high school spring play because it contained vulgarity in its song lyrics that the district argued were inappropriate for teenagers in an educational setting. The play, titled "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," had songs that included references to erections, Jesus and gay parents.

Similar instances of plays being canceled across the country that The Post have highlighted include stories involving "a love affair between two women," "depiction of a same-sex couple and a nonbinary character," "suicide, addiction and racism," and "killing, scenes of children smoking and references to torture and self-harm."

Fox News’ Joe Silverstein contributed to this report.