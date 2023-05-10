Southwestern Indiana police shot and wounded a man who pulled a gun on officers on a residential street, police said Wednesday.

The man underwent surgery following the shooting in Evansville Tuesday afternoon but no additional information was available, Sgt. Anna Gray, an Evansville Police Department spokeswoman, said.

Gray said two Evansville officers driving in separate vehicles recognized the man, who was wanted for failing to appear in court on criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and drug-related felony charges, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.

Police dash camera footage released Tuesday evening shows an officer pull up in front of an SUV parked on a residential street with its rear hatch open and two men standing nearby.

One man puts his hands in the air and walks away, but the other remains at the rear of the SUV as the officer repeatedly yells for him to put his hands up and step toward him.

Gray said the man removed his right hand from the SUV holding a handgun before "he raised the firearm and racked the slide."

Dashcam footage shows the man with a gun in his hand as officers shoot him and he falls to the ground.

Police said both officers involved in Tuesday’s shooting would be placed on administrative leave for three days.

Evansville is an Ohio River city about 170 miles southwest of Indianapolis.