A coalition of top hawkish immigration groups is offering their support for the House Republican immigration and border security package officially introduced on Tuesday -- describing it as a "forceful and serious" response to the ongoing crisis at the southern border.

"The undersigned coalition writes in strong support of H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act. This flagship package represents the strongest border security and enforcement legislation put forth to date, and fulfills key promises made in the Commitment to America," the groups write in a letter to congressional leaders.

The statement of support comes after the House Judiciary and Homeland Security Committees passed separate but connected packages related to asylum, immigration, and border security. The Judiciary package included reforms that would enshrine the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), change laws related to unaccompanied children and restrict the use of parole.

Meanwhile, the Homeland Security package would restart border wall construction, increase the number of Border Patrol agents and limit the use of the controversial CBP One application. The bill also seeks to deal with a struggle to retain Border Patrol agents, who have seen a drop in morale under a crushing crisis at the border, by granting retention bonuses for agents.

The combined legislation was introduced in a pro forma session on Tuesday by Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla. Original co-sponsors are Reps. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., Clay Higgins, R-La., Andy Biggs, R-Ariz, Nathaniel Moran, R-Texas, Buddy Carter, R-Ga., and Ken Calvert, R-Calif. – along with Judiciary and Homeland Security Chairs Jim Jordan and Mark Green.

The groups -- which include the Heritage Foundation, NumbersUSA, Citizens for Renewing America, the Claremont Institute, the Federation for American Immigration Reform, Judicial Watch and Texans for Strong Borders -- say that the proposals represent a "common-sense response to the chaos unleashed by the Biden Administration and would prevent further abuse of immigration laws to usher in even more mass illegal immigration."

"The package sets a strong baseline for conservative border security and enforcement policies for years to come, and with it, the conference has united behind legislation that would secure our sovereignty, security, and well-being."

The groups have lobbied for a tough package of reforms from the new Republican majority, both during the 2022 campaign and after the party took control of the House. The bill is expected to pass the House, just as the border situation is expected to worsen with the end of Title 42 in the upcoming weeks.

The groups acknowledged that the legislation will face an uphill struggle in the Democrat-controlled Senate. Democrats in the House have dismissed the proposal as unserious and of having no chance of being enacted into law.

But the groups indicate that they intend to continue their pressure in the upper chamber.

"When the Secure the Border Act passes the House of Representatives in the coming weeks, the Republican-controlled House will have shown the American people a forceful and serious response to the worst border crisis in American history," they say. "The work will then turn to the Senate, where Senators can decide if they share in the cause in securing our border once and for all."