An Illinois woman pleaded guilty to federal charges Thursday in connection with the 2021 murder of a central Illinois police officer.

Ashantae Corruthers, 29, of Indianapolis, was charged with conspiracy to defraud the government after she was accused of straw purchasing the gun 24-year-old Darion Lafayette used to shoot and kill Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim, 44, on May 19, 2021.

Oberheim and his partner, now-retired officer Jeff Creel, encountered Lafayette while responding to a domestic disturbance report at a Champaign apartment complex at around 3:30 a.m. Lafayette began shooting at the officers, killing Oberheim and wounding Creel, who killed Lafayette when he returned fire.

Lafayette, who was a convicted felon, convinced Corruthers and his 28-year-old cousin, Regina Lewis, to legally purchase the Glock 48 pistol used in the deadly shooting for him.

Lewis and Corruthers purchased the gun at an Indianapolis gun store in November 2020 and gave it to Lafayette, according to The News-Gazette of Champaign.

In pleading guilty to the charge, Corruthers admitted to conspiring with Lafayette and Lewis to cover up the purchase and transfer of the gun by falsely reporting to Indianapolis police that it had been stolen, The Associated Press reported.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 6, and she could face up to 25 years in prison. Lewis pleaded guilty to the same charges last month and is set to be sentenced on Oct. 2.

Following the shooting, residents and law enforcement agencies in the surrounding central Illinois area gathered to pay their respects to the officer who served the community for 14 years.

Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb described the shooting as "senseless" and said that Oberheim's "only intention was to serve, protect and help provide care."

"Police officers, firefighters, and other first responders put their lives on the line every day to ensure that the rest of us are safe — they are there when we need them during our most difficult times and are often not appreciated for their daily work," Vic Zimmerman, superintendent of the Monticello School District in Champaign, said in a statement at the time.