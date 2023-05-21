A woman from Bellwood, Illinois, was arrested after allegedly attempting to pay a corrections officer to help her smuggle narcotics to her boyfriend in jail, according to reports.

Kasandra Claudio, 23, was accused of helping to smuggle narcotics to her boyfriend, Dwain Johnson, 20, of Gary Indiana, Fox 32 Chicago reported.

Johnson was taken into custody in December 2020 after allegedly murdering and attempting to carjack a retired Chicago firefighter.

On Friday, Johnson and Claudio were charged with attempting to bring contraband into a penal institution and bribing a public official.

An officer at the correctional facility Johnson is being held in told the Cook County Sheriff’s Office in April that Johnson approached him about smuggling paper laced with drugs into the jail.

Investigators learned that Johnson allegedly offered to pay the officer $1,500 for his assistance.

According to the report, the officer gave Johnson a phone number to give Claudio, with the idea that it was the officer’s girlfriend’s number.

Claudio arranged to meet with who she thought was the girlfriend at a mall parking lot last Thursday, but instead it was an undercover officer.

During the meeting, Claudio handed over paper saturated with suspected narcotics, and she was arrested.

Claudio's bond was reportedly set at $3,000.