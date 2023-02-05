The Younes family of Illinois is focused on making families laugh together by creating funny and relatable social media content.

In today's cultural environment in which parents often need to protect kids from social media, the family produces family-friendly content for all ages on their @Younesfamily accounts.

An example of their family-friendly videos: A recent video posted on their social media accounts called "Bedtime Excuses" focuses on the lengths that kids will go to in order to avoid bedtime. (SEE the video above this article.)

The viral video features the three Younes children — Hussein, 9, Ceilia, 7 and Mousa, 4 — offering up a myriad of excuses for escaping their beds, ranging from adding windshield wiper fluid to the family vehicle to finishing up laundry.

The content is striking a chord with parents and families. They have 2.6 million "likes" on TikTok alone.

"The kids love being in the videos," Ali Younes, the married father of three told Fox News Digital by email. He and his wife, Zeze, are expecting their fourth child.

He added, "They get so excited to watch themselves … They can watch a video we make 100 times and still have the same reaction as if it’s [their] first time watching it."

The feedback on their videos has been "overwhelming," said Younes.

What started as something fun has "exploded to over 50 million views, between TikTok and Instagram," he said.

Adding comedy to real-life family situations has attracted many viewers, he noted, "because they go through the same scenarios on a daily basis."

The family focuses on staying "consistent" with their content. They try to make between three and five videos a week, Younes noted.

Younes feels the success of the videos is due to the care they put into the production — and that the content is a family affair.

"We hope to continue creating joyous and funny memories through our family content and sharing it with the world," he said.

"You can never go wrong doing what you love with the people you love," he added.

While the Younes family has treated the topic of getting children to bed with humor, there are solid strategies parents can use to get children tucked into bed at night.

"As part of a consistent bedtime routine, make sure you are taking time to truly be present and connect with your child," Bonnie Dimmick, a pediatric sleep consultant from Denver, Colorado, told Fox News Digital.

"This allows them to feel more secure going to bed, so they can fall asleep easier," she also said.

Dimmick noted that implementing a "relaxation or mindfulness exercise" as part of a child’s bedtime routine is also helpful.

"Kid-friendly meditations or progressive relaxation exercises can help kids calm their nervous systems, reduce stress hormones like cortisol and help them fall asleep faster," she added.

Dimmick also said that having children avoid screen time "in the hour prior to bedtime" is helpful.

"The blue light emitted from electronic devices negatively impacts our bodies’ melatonin production and kids can be especially sensitive to this," she said.

"Keep your child’s room as dark as possible," Dimmick also advised.

"Many kids this age need nightlights due to fears."

She added, "Red spectrum light is the least disruptive to melatonin production, so consider using a small red spectrum night light to help support their fears without negatively impacting sleep."