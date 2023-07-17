A carnival in an Illinois town has been shut down after a 10-year-old child was thrown off one of the rides Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident happened around 2:40 p.m. at the Taste of Antioch carnival, according to the Village of Antioch Police Department.

First responders received a report of a child injured on a carnival ride, and crews arrived to find that the 10-year-old child appeared to have been thrown from one of the attractions, police said.

The child was airlifted to a hospital. No update on the child’s condition was immediately available.

Elliott Johnson told FOX32 Chicago that he was on the Moby Dick ride at the time of the incident.

"I saw maybe on the third time around, [the child] almost did a dive, his hands were down and his legs were straight, off the ride and landed outside the entrance gate," Johnson said.

Antioch Mayor Scott Gartner consulted with village officials, the chief of police and fire chief before deciding to shut down the remainder of the rides at the carnival, according to authorities.

"The closure of the rides will ensure safety for our community and allow officials to review safety of each ride," police said.

Johnson and another rider, Madison Valentino, both told the outlet that they felt unsafe on the ride.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.