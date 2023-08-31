Like dominoes, one by one, American institutions have fallen captive to woke activists seeking to abolish sex-based protections. Women are left in the dust as the NCAA, the government, the media, Hollywood, education, and more, place women on the back burner. The American people have had enough and seek a leader who will restore and defend the dignity of womanhood. Though, the issue appears to stay on the back burner for many hopeful presidential candidates.

This lack of leadership feels all too familiar for me as a female athlete.

As an aspiring college volleyball player, I dedicated nearly every weekend in high school traveling to tournaments to showcase my skills to college recruiters. I certainly did not sign up for a co-ed league, but I was forced to play against a male athlete participating on the opposing girls’ team.

FEMALE ATHLETES ARE RETIRING AFTER COMPETING AGAINST BIOLOGICAL MEN, TRACK CHAMPION WARNS

Instead of demonstrating skills I’d built over the previous several years, the recruiters watched a boy slam the ball in our faces. He was playing on a volleyball net over 7 inches shorter than he should have as a man. I felt embarrassed and robbed. Little did I know, this signaled a wave of male intrusion that had yet to become widely prevalent.

I assumed this was obviously cheating and USA Volleyball or Junior Volleyball Association wouldn’t let this happen again. I couldn’t be more wrong.

Sports organizations continue to stand by as the integrity of the female sports slowly fell to an ideology that allowed discrimination against women to reign supreme. It revealed a cataclysmic lack of righteous leadership willing to take a stand against political pressures.

Here we are, in 2023, and the problem permeates nearly every aspect of society, from health regulations to college dorms. The country echoes a similar pervasive lack of true leadership.

President Biden, the supposed "leader of the free world," uses his position to aid this attack on women through destructive rulemaking which includes his infamous Title IX proposed rule. His efforts would force schools to house men in women’s dorms, change in women’s locker rooms, use scholarship money specifically designated for female use, and more.

The president’s stance contradicts the will of the people, as recent polling suggests nearly 70 percent of voters think athletes should only play on teams that "match their birth sex," not "gender identity."

Female athletes have defended their privilege to play in female-only leagues, yet their efforts are met with resistance from the president and various state governors who promise to veto such protections.

The nation craves new leadership. Someone who will boldly stand on truth. Someone who will put their stake in the ground and affirm sex-based protections. Someone who will promise Americans that, no matter what challenges or political pressures come, they will always defend the dignity of womanhood.

The first GOP primary debate affirmed Republican candidates generally understand God’s design of man and woman. But even the NCAA once knew what a woman was.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Though many were willing to add sound bite sentences briefly mentioning "if God made you a man, you play sports against men," as South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott added in the first GOP debate, they need to make an uncompromising plan to defend the dignity of womanhood if elected president.

So far only three candidates signed the Concerned Women for America "Presidential Promise to American Women" that clearly and unequivocally defines what a woman is. The promise includes a "focus on affirming sex-based distinctions that protect women in every area." It further affirms the fundamental truth that "only women can be pregnant and bear children."

Former President Donald Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy and former Ambassador Nikki Haley are the only candidates thus far to have signed the pledge.

This promise resonates deeply with me as a young female voter. Female athletes like me should no longer face the embarrassment of our president celebrating male participation in female athletics under the guise of "inclusion" or strip me of basic safeguards like female-only restrooms.

We need a president willing to alter this course of the deterioration for women’s rights, and take a strong, unapologetic stand, knowing they will be ridiculed and mocked by the tyranny of the minority.

If you are running for president, communicate your position to American women. As this generation of young women rises to defend our spaces, we seek a leader who hears us and is unwavering in their defense of female safety and opportunity, no matter the challenges.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM MACY PETTY