Though he was initially flattered over rumors he was next in line to play James Bond on the big screen, U.K. actor Idris Elba claimed he "soured" over the idea once some critics claimed him being a "Black actor" disqualified him from the role.

Elba, star of British series "Luther," commented on the idea of stepping into the role of secret British agent 007 during a recent episode of the "Smartless" podcast with co-hosts and fellow actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett.

The British actor of African descent claimed that he was "complimented" by being associated with the long-running Hollywood film franchise, but became turned off when the topic of his race dominated the conversation and turned it into "nonsense."

IDRIS ELBA CALLS OUT CELEBRITY ADVOCACY AS ‘POLARIZING’ AND ‘PATRONIZING’ AT ELITE DAVOS FORUM

Elba has long been floated as one of the next leading men to take on the role of the British spy, as the latest Bond, Daniel Craig, has finished his time with the franchise after five films.

During the interview, the actor told his hosts, "The truth is, I was super complimented for a long time about this. I was like, ‘This is crazy!’ James Bond…We’re all actors and we understand that role. It’s one of those coveted [roles]."

Elba added that getting the role was one of the top achievements for a male actor in the industry, saying, "Being asked to be James Bond was like, ‘Ok, you’ve sort of reached the pinnacle’. That’s one of those things the whole world has a vote in."

He mentioned that most of the world was excited about the notion of Elba assuming the role, though there were "some corners" who trashed the idea because of the actor’s race.

He said, "Essentially, it was a huge compliment that every corner of the world except from some corners, which we will not talk about, were really happy about the idea that I could be considered."

IDRIS ELBA SAYS CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC SHOULD BE REMEMBERED EACH YEAR WITH 'A WEEK OF QUARANTINE'

The actor added that detractors ended up ruining the ride for him, saying, "Those that weren’t happy about the idea made the whole thing disgusting and off-putting, because it became about race. It became about nonsense and I got the brunt of it."

Elba threw cold water on the idea of him playing Bond last year, telling the Wall Street Journal, "When I look in the mirror, I don't see James Bond."

Preoccupation over Elba’s race as an actor prompted him to speak out against it earlier this year. In an interview with Esquire U.K. from February, Elba claimed he has stopped referring to himself as a "Black actor" because it puts him in a box.

At the time he said, "If we spent half the time not talking about the differences but the similarities between us, the entire planet would have a shift in the way we deal with each other. As humans, we are obsessed with race and that obsession can really hinder people’s aspirations, hinder people’s growth. Racism should be a topic for discussion, sure. Racism is very real. But from my perspective, it’s only as powerful as you allow it to be."

The actor added, "I stopped describing myself as a Black actor when I realized it put me in a box," the actor said. "We’ve got to grow. We’ve got to. Our skin is no more than that: it’s just skin. Rant over."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The actor’s statements to the British outlet received some backlash online, which Elba swiftly responded to, tweeting, "There isn't a soul on this earth that can question whether I consider myself a BLACK MAN or not. Being an 'actor' is a profession, like being an 'architect' ,they are not defined by race. However, If YOU define your work by your race, that is your Prerogative. Ah lie?"