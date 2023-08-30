The center of Idalia, which made landfall in Florida as a dangerous Category 3 hurricane, is expected to cross into South Carolina soon as a downgraded tropical storm after passing through Georgia.

Per an 8 p.m. advisory from Fox Weather, Idalia was approximately 60 miles west of Charleston, South Carolina with 65 mph winds.

In Goose Creek, South Carolina, strong winds lifted a vehicle off the ground as the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed a tornado had touched down in the area.

A dramatic video shows the car being lifted into the air by a strong gust of wind before crashing down onto another.

Goose Creek Police Chief LJ Roscoe told local news that two people were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Earlier Wednesday, a falling tree was reported to have killed a man in Georgia who was clearing a blocked roadway as Idalia tore through Valdosta, Georgia, authorities said.

"The guy was out working on cleaning up a tree in the road, just a local citizen doing good things," Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk told The Associated Press. "A big gust of wind came up and dropped another tree, killed him instantly."

A second person was seriously injured by the same tree and a sheriff's deputy suffered minor injuries, Paulk said.

A county spokesperson said 90% of its homes and businesses were without electricity Wednesday evening.

Footage from Brendan Gutenschwager showed deteriorating conditions along Interstate 75 in Cook County. The county was under a hurricane warning as the NWS advised of a threat to life and property. Additional footage shows flooding and damage in the area of Valdosta, Georgia.

Georgia officials said Hurricane Idalia brought down power lines, resulting in scattered reports of buildings damaged by falling trees. Around 200,000 customers were without power in Georgia and more than 34,000 were without power in South Carolina, according to poweroutage.us.

And nearly 189,000 people were without power in Florida, where high water levels continue along the Gulf Coast. Later Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the Department of Transportation was able to clear all state bridges – including the Cedar Key Bridge – in less than 12 hours.

"This is an important step in recovery and will allow first responders, law enforcement, utility linemen, and supplies to come onto the island," DeSantis said.

Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday that the storm's impacts initially appeared to be less severe than 2018's Hurricane Michael, which caused widespread damage in south Georgia.

Multiple counties in Georgia saw winds between 70 and 80 mph, with some gusts up to 90 mph, Kemp said. Other areas were anticipating nine to 10 inches of rain.

Georgia Emergency Management Agency meteorologist Will Lanxton said storm surge would likely be limited by the storm's speed, but there could be minor to moderate flooding around Savannah at high tide Wednesday evening.

In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster said for the time being that no state officers would be closed and there would be no mandatory evacuation.

"This is not as bad as some we've seen," said McMaster, who has ordered at least three coastal evacuations since taking office in 2017.

He said the state is ready to respond if the storm is worse than anticipated – and he encouraged people to stay home.

Flooding could be the state's biggest threat. Wednesday evening’s high tide in Charleston Harbor is forecast to be nearly 9 feet above normal sea level or about 3 feet above normal high tide.

Video footage from Fox Weather showed water from Charleston Harbor crashing over the sea wall, still two hours away from high tide and expected to pass 7 feet shortly.

The city opened parking garages so people could park well above ground and gathered barricades to close off streets in the low-lying city, which frequently floods whenever tides are above normal.

Up to 5 feet of water is forecast to inundate portions of the South Carolina and North Carolina coastline, according to Fox Weather. Five to 8 inches of rain is expected to fall across the Carolinas with up to 12 inches coming down in isolated areas. Strong winds are whipping through the region and power outage numbers continue to climb steadily.

Later Wednesday, a tornado was observed in Charleston County, South Carolina, as two waterspouts moved into land in Folly Beach, according to Fox Weather.

"Multiple tornadoes have touched down in the Lowcountry this afternoon," Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina tweeted. "Please pay close attention to weather warnings headed our way. Stay safe!"

"I just spoke with Governor @henrymcmaster regarding Hurricane Idalia coming to South Carolina," Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted. "The Governor said we could expect storm surges, heavy rains and strong winds. As always, he and his team @SCED are prepared to meet the needs of our state. I, along with the rest of the congressional delegation, will assist in any way possible."

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said the state is anticipating possible flash flooding across the Piedmont and coastal plain. Tropical storm warnings remain in effect for the entire coast.

"If you're in the affected area and you haven't already, stock up on supplies now, listen to emergency alerts and stay off our flooded roads," Cooper said.

Tornado warnings were in place for Wilmington until 8 p.m. EDT and confirmed in Brunswick County.

The threat of flooding and dangerous storm surge is expected to continue into the Carolinas through Thursday before moving back out over the Atlantic.