Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's attorneys are asking for more time to give the state notice of an alibi for his defense.

Kohberger, 28, is facing trial for the Nov. 13, 2022, murders of four University of Idaho students – roommates Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; and Xana Kernodle, 20; as well as Kernodle's boyfriend, 20-year-old Ethan Chapin – in their off-campus home.

The request comes after Idaho prosecutors on May 26 filed a motion demanding notice for Kohberger's alibi, which the Idaho Supreme Court defines as evidence proving "that the defendant was not present at the time and place of the commission of the alleged offense for which the defendant is here on trial."

Kohberger's public defender, Anne Taylor, said in a Friday filing that prosecutors have so far "disclosed 51 terabytes of information that includes thousands of pages of discovery, thousands of photographs, hundreds of hours of recordings, further, many gigabytes of electronic phone record and social media data has been disclosed."

Discovery – or the process of sharing information between prosecutors and the defense – in Kohberger's case is "voluminous and ongoing," Taylor continued.

The suspect's defense team will "continue to both navigate discovery disclosed by the state and investigate the charges against Mr. Kohberger," she said, adding that giving notice of an alibi now is "premature, as wading through the extensive information that makes up the case is incomplete."

Prosecutors allege Kohberger, a Ph.D. student at the nearby Washington State University studying criminology, drove to the victim's home, just steps from the University of Idaho's campus and Chapin's fraternity, in the early morning hours of Nov. 13.

He then allegedly entered the home and stabbed the four young victims multiple times as they lay in bed on the second and third floors of the home, killing them, and apparently sparing two other roommates on the first floor.

Investigators say Kohberger's vehicle then took an indirect route back to his apartment in Pullman, Washington, that morning. His car was spotted near the crime scene again later that day, according to an affidavit.

Authorities arrested Kohberger at his family's home in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30, 2022. The suspect has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary.

His trial date was set for early October but could be postponed if the defense waives Kohberger’s right to a speedy trial.

