An Idaho man is accused of entering his neighbor's house on Father's Day and executing four people inside, including a child, after one of the neighbors allegedly exposed himself to the suspect's wife and juvenile daughters.

Majorjon Kaylor, a 31-year-old father from Kellogg, faces four counts of first-degree murder and a felony burglary charge after police say he told them he "snapped" in an escalating argument with his neighbors.

Police say the violence began when he allegedly gunned down Kenna Guardipee, 41, and her husband Kenneth, 65, on their back porch, killing each with a .45-caliber gunshot wound to the right temple.

They were the grandparents of Devin Smith, 18, who allegedly exposed himself to Kaylor's wife and daughters last week through a window.

Detectives found Smith dead on his knees in a bedroom inside, with gunshot wounds to the head.

In between the kitchen and living room, they also found a 16-year-old boy, whose name was redacted from the court documents because he was a juvenile, with a point-blank gunshot wound in his right temple. His name has been released separately.

"KAYLOR stated he was suspicious and concerned for his children as one of the victims (Devin Smith) had been acting suspicious, watching his kids, and conducted acts of nudity in front of his children," an affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital reads. "KAYLOR referred to Devin Smith as a pedophile."

He confronted the Guardipees with his concerns about Smith, and according to court documents felt they were not taking the situation seriously.

"KAYLOR said he 'snapped,' ‘lost it,’ and ‘did something about it,'" the affidavit reads. "KAYLOR then indicated he wanted an attorney, and the interview concluded."

The Guardipees had recently moved in next to the Kaylors, according to court documents.

Then on June 13, Smith allegedly exposed himself to Kaylie Kaylor, Majorjon's wife, and their daughters.

An argument broke out between the Guardipees and Kaylors on Sunday, Father's Day, the affidavit reads.

Kaylie Kaylor "appeared concerned that there would be no consequences" for Smith from police nor his grandparents. Then the violence broke out, according to court documents.

She and her husband allegedly discussed what to do and shared an image of Gary Plauche, who gunned down the suspect accused of kidnapping and raping his child in 1984.

Kaylor could face the death penalty if convicted. He was being held without bond and is due back in court on July 3.