Iconic longtime New York Post publisher Martin Singerman died at the age of 96, the paper announced Wednesday.

"Marty Singerman was a great leader for our company, especially during our first years in America," Fox Corporation chairman and News Corp executive chairman Rupert Murdoch said.

"He ran several of our businesses, among them The Post, where he ably served as Publisher for five years," Murdoch continued. "Marty could be tough, but he was the most popular executive we ever had."

Singerman was a top lieutenant to Murdoch for more than 40 years, beginning in 1974 when he was named Star Magazine’s circulation director. From there, Singerman thrived and was named president of Murdoch Magazines in 1980, overseeing TV Guide, Seventeen, Mirabella, Soap Opera Digest, New York magazine, and other publications.

Singerman – the son of a Bronx clothing salesman – was eventually promoted again, this time to CEO of News America where he oversaw publications including The Post, the Boston Herald, New York magazine, the Chicago Sun-Times and the San Antonio Express-News. In 1987, he was named to the board of News Corp and served two stints as publisher of the Post.

"Marty’s positive influence permeates the company and will continue to resonate for many, many years to come," News Corp CEO Robert Thomson said in the Post’s tribute.

Longtime News Corp executive Les Hinton called Singerman "the calm heart of many storms as the company exploded in size and power," according to the Post.

Singerman, who graduated from DeWitt Clinton High School and New York University, served his country during World War II. He married his wife Geri less than a year after meeting her in 1965.

"Marty Singerman was a boy from The Bronx who made good," his son, Matt Singerman, told the Post. "He did it through hard work, smarts, tenacity and surrounding himself with good people."

When Singerman retired in 1999, Murdoch gifted him a racehorse, "Tycoon Todd," which competed at New York’s most iconic racetracks.

"He taught me to work hard, keep a positive attitude, and if you deal with people the way you want to be dealt with that will lead to great things in life," his son said.

Singerman is survived by his wife Geri, their son Matt, their daughter-in-law Rachel, and two grandchildren -- Max, 18, and Milo, 9, according to the Post.

Fox News' Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.

Fox News and the New York Post share common ownership.