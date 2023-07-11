A volcano located just 20 miles away from Iceland’s capital erupted for the third time in three years after remaining dormant for thousands of years – and the entire event was captured on stunning video.

"For the third time in 3 years Earth erupts in Reykjanes," Iceland President Gudni Johannesson wrote on Twitter. "No threat to infrastructure yet, but Civil Defense has closed off a large danger zone for the time being due to volcanic gasses."

"Meanwhile, we monitor the spectacle from a safe distance, in awe of Mother Nature," he added, posting a picture of the fissure.

Officials initially warned that the eruption of Mount Fagradalsfjall, which started on Monday, had started spewing "life-threatening toxic gas," but by Tuesday morning they reported that the eruption had slowed, and the fissure had shrunk.

PANDA TWINS BORN IN SOUTH KOREA FOR THE 1ST TIME NEAR SEOUL

Police restricted access to the volcano and encouraged residents on the Reykjanes peninsula, where the volcano stands, to shut their windows and shutdown ventilation.

Weeks of earthquake activity preceded the eruption, with as many as 4,700 recorded over 72 hours starting July 4, with 17 of them measuring over magnitude 4 and the biggest hitting magnitude 4.8 on July 5, the Icelandic Meteorological Office reported.

ONE OF THE OLDEST GIRAFFES IN HUMAN CARE, TWIGA, DIES AT AGE OF 31 AT EAST TEXAS ZOO

Air traffic authorities delayed domestic flights due to an immense plume of smoke over the road connecting Reykjavik to Keflavik International Airport – the largest travel hub in the country – the BBC reported.

Scientists have classified the eruption as a fissure eruption, which does not usually cause a large explosion or any of the more dangerous elements of an eruption, such as kicking up significant amounts of ash into the atmosphere.

SHARK EXPERT DR. GAVIN NAYLOR HAS ADVICE FOR SAFELY AVOIDING ATTACKS

This year’s eruption occurred 11 months after the previous eruption ended, and the Icelandic Meteorological Office had said the eruption was initially more explosive than the previous two from Fagradalsfjall. The volcano had lain dormant for roughly 6,000 years before the recent spate of activity.

The 2021 eruption produced spectacular lava flows for several months. Hundreds of thousands of people flocked to see the sight.

Iceland, which sits above a volcanic hot spot in the North Atlantic, averages an eruption every four to five years.

Fox Weather’s Andrew Wulfeck, The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.