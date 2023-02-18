Ice-T is ignoring the haters.

While accepting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Ice-T spoke with Fox News Digital about how people have attempted to "cancel" him for four decades and shared his message for haters.

"They've been trying to cancel me for 40 years… I'm difficult to cancel," Ice-T said. "I've already let everybody know all my flaws, all my vices and people rock with it."

The Grammy Award-winning musician added that if anyone hates on him, he turns the negativity into motivation.

"When someone tells me you can't do it, that means I got to do it," Ice-T remarked.

"Use that negative energy… it’s fuel. I eat haters for food."

The 65-year-old rapper recognized that receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was a big accomplishment and was grateful for the support from his loved ones throughout his career.

"It's also great to have all your friends here, and it's not a funeral, you know what I'm saying? So, to be here to celebrate something big and have everybody alive, as they say, ‘getting your flowers’ is a beautiful thing."

Ice-T donned a black and white jacket for the event, with matching black pants and sneakers. He completed his look with a black fedora and black sunglasses.

His wife, Coco Austin, and their 7-year-old daughter Chanel Marrow, cheered on Ice-T at the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Coco also chimed in about online haters and said they don’t impact her or her family.

"They don't affect me at all… It's just like whatever they're trying to get to me, but they don't," Coco told Fox News Digital.

Their adorable daughter expressed "it’s amazing" her father was honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, while Coco continued to say how "proud" she is of Ice-T, and it’s "well-deserved."

Coco and Ice-T tied the knot in January 2002. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2015.

The "Law & Order: SVU" actor had his co-stars, including Mariska Hargitay, welcome him to "the sacred" Hollywood Walk of Fame. She noted he deserved the honor because he is a true artist and "the real O.G."

Meanwhile, Ice-T has spoken out against haters in the past. Last December, he shared a piece of advice with his fans on Twitter.

"Christmas is over... My advice is you go into 2023 with THIS attitude if you want to WIN."

Ice-T posted a quote that said, "Everyone is going to hate you anyway…so you might as well give them a reason."