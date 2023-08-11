Ice-T admits he and his wife, Coco Austin, take an unconventional approach to raising their 7-year-old daughter, Chanel.

"We do our parenting," he told People magazine in a new interview. "I think the thing of it is, it's Ice-T and Coco. Our parenting is a lot different than the normal, square couple from Oklahoma. I'm a f---ing rock star, it’s different.

"We’re like the Osbournes. We have a different dynamic in our house. But it's not harmful. That's the main thing. It's us."

The rapper and "Law & Order: SVU" star, who also has two adult children from previous relationships, doesn’t let criticisms about his and Austin’s parenting get to him either.

"You got to remember this: For anything anybody says about me and Coco, there's a million billion people that are like f--- that. So are you gonna listen to the negative?" he told the outlet. "I always say you’re insulated by love. You got so many people out there that love you. You can't pay attention to the idiots, you know? So none of that affects us, and you can tell."

The couple has faced backlash several times for images and videos of how they interact with their daughter online, Austin in particular.

Earlier this year, the former Playboy model received a barrage of negative comments over a TikTok video showing her doing a dance with Chanel that some felt was inappropriate.

Shortly after the video was posted, Austin alluded to the comments while promoting her OnlyFans page.

"On my IG, Facebook and Twitter pages I post all kinds of stuff that I enjoy while keeping it fun and funny.. On my OF page I keep it sexy. Be sure to follow me!" she wrote.

Despite the controversy, Ice-T said he doesn’t mind his daughter being on social media.

"It's fun and she likes doing it. If she didn't, we definitely wouldn't do it," the 65-year-old told People. "When Chanel was born, we got her social media because we knew that we were gonna be the parents that were gonna show a hundred pictures of their kid because we were proud.

"I didn't want to put it all on my page, because then I'd be that dad that's always showing pictures of his kids. He added that they’re "not concerned" with Chanel being in the public eye.

Ice-T went on to say that "if people want to watch our child grow, they can. We're not afraid of anything happening. People will say, ‘Don’t show her face.’ We're not concerned with that," the "Hip Hop Treasures" host said.