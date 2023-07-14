National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 16, 2023 — and people across the country will be celebrating maybe all weekend with a scoop (or two or three).

The popular sweet treat is known as one of the most famous choices for dessert — and it comes in thousands of flavors, including vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, butter pecan, mint chocolate chip, cookies & cream and so much more.

How much do you know about the popular treat?

Test your knowledge in this fun lifestyle quiz!

Mobile app users: Click here to play the quiz!

Have you tried our desserts quiz? Check it out here!

What about our pie quiz? Try it here!

And what about our hot dog quiz? Play it here!

To take even more quizzes from Fox News Digital, click on this link.