Americans in the Lone Star state shared how familiar they are with artifical intelligence and how much they use the rapidly evolving technology.

"I like to use ChatGPT just for stupid questions that I have or just to mess around or something like that," Gabriel, of Austin, told Fox News. "But other than that, I don't really use AI that much."

AI has rapidly evolved in recent months, with tools like ChatGPT becoming more accessible and easier to use for the broader public. But the majority of people who spoke with Fox News said they didn't use AI technologies in their daily lives.

Some, like Khilea, said they weren't familiar enough with AI to "know what I should use it for." But Dewey was especially well-versed since his tech job required him to use AI every day.

"I design software and train programming teams, so I use it pretty frequently," he told Fox News. "We use ChatGPT and we also use Google's TensorFlow building apps and websites."

Cristine, who was visiting from Los Angeles, said she wasn't "in that generation of AI," she told Fox News.

"I'm a wound nurse," she said. "I would say I would never use AI for that or anything."

Khilea was more open to the technology. Even though she doesn't use AI now, she said she could see herself using AI in the coming years.

"Probably in the future since it's gonna be a more common thing," she told Fox News. "So, I feel like it could definitely be a part of my daily life eventually."

