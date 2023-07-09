You don’t need to spend money on new gadgets to get access to some great features.

"Is there a better way to share something online than screenshotting?"

It depends, but if you’re looking to share a website but you want your recipient to get to an exact spot, you can! This way they don’t have to hunt for the info you’re trying to send and they can save the page for later.

Want to share a specific section of a webpage?

You can do the same with YouTube vids

Try this if you want to share a specific moment in a longer video. So useful!

"Can I read texts without the person who sent them knowing?"

For whatever reason, you don’t want the person who sent it to know you’ve read it. I’ve got your back.

Option 1: Enable notifications on your phone. This way, when a message comes in, you’ll see the entire thing on your home screen — or just enough to know what it’s about without opening it.

Option 2: Here’s an option that doesn’t require any settings changes. Once you get a text, immediately put your phone in airplane mode, then turn off Wi-Fi. This totally cuts off the internet. You can still look at the message, but there’s no way for a read receipt to be sent.

Whatever messaging app you use, make sure the option called read receipts is off.

"How do I get Google to stop showing me pics of my ex?"

The same goes for Facebook. They love to remind us of the past. It stinks when that memory is something you’d rather forget.

Did you know you can hide photos from showing up? You’re not removing them — just hiding them from view.

On Facebook:

On Google:

While you’re at it: Get all the interior pics of your house off real estate sites. Think of it as a virtual blueprint for would-be thieves. Here’s how.

