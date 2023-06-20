Hunter Biden’s agreement to plead guilty to federal charges resulting from a years-long investigation into his tax affairs contradicts prior statements made by President Biden about the matter -- who said he was "confident" his son had done nothing wrong.

Fox News confirmed on Tuesday that President Biden’s son will plead guilty to two counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax. He also agreed to enter into a pretrial diversion agreement regarding a separate charge of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

The Delaware district attorney’s office said that Hunter Biden received taxable income in excess of $1,500,000 annually in 2017 and 2018 -- owing in excess of $100,000 each year. The office also said that the investigation is still ongoing.

The office of U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David C. Weiss said if convicted, Hunter Biden, who has been under investigation since 2018, faces a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison on each of the tax charges – a total of two years. There is a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on the firearm charge for which he agreed to a pretrial diversion program. Such programs according to the DOJ website, "divert certain offenders from traditional criminal justice processing into alternative systems of supervision and service" such as mental health or substance abuse treatment. Those who successfully complete diversion programs, the DOJ says, can see "declination of charges, dismissal or reduction of charges, or a more favorable recommendation at sentencing."

The guilty plea contradicts past claims by President Biden, who defended his son and declared that he had done nothing wrong.

Biden was asked by Fox News in 2020, "Are you confident your son Hunter did nothing wrong?"

"I am confident," then-candidate Biden said.

In 2020, he also said that Hunter is "the smartest guy I know."

This year, he was asked in an MSNBC interview about the ongoing DOJ investigation and how it may impact his presidency.

"First of all my son has done nothing wrong, I trust him I have faith in him, and it impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him," Biden said in the May interview.

In December 2020, Biden told "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert that he and his wife, Jill, had "great confidence in our son."

"I am not concerned about any accusations that have been made against him. It's used to get to me. I think it's kind of foul play, but look, it is what it is," Biden said.

On Tuesday, after the news of the plea emerged, the White House issued a brief statement on the matter.

"The President and first lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life. We will have no further comment," spokesperson Ian Sams said.

Chris Clark, criminal counsel for Hunter Biden, said that his client "believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life. He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward."

