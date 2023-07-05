Former Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman has maneuvered his way into Hunter Biden's circle, is working with the first son's legal team to conduct digital forensics on the infamous laptop and joining in on White House festivities.

Riggleman has reportedly aided President Biden's son since late 2022, analyzing whether any of the data on the lost laptop was fabricated — as Hunter Biden faces intensifying investigations from House Republicans.

"When I took this job, I wasn’t pro-Hunter or anti-Hunter. I am pro-data and facts," Riggleman wrote on Twitter Wednesday. "Forensics make clear that considerable information linked to Hunter Biden is questionable."

"What ‘data’ is being used? A laptop and data saying it’s a laptop are two different things," Riggleman said in a separate post, apparently attempting to question the validity of the Hunter Biden laptop. Data from hard drive from the laptop has been verified by multiple news outlets, and an IRS whistleblower recently revealed that federal investigators knew in December 2019 that the laptop was "not manipulated in any way" and contained "reliable evidence."

Individuals close to Hunter Biden's legal team reportedly told CBS News that Riggleman was also feeding first son information on the investigation methods of House Republicans.

A laptop belonging to Hunter Biden was reportedly left at a Delaware computer repair shop and turned over to the FBI in December 2019. The contents of the laptop, including 10,000 shocking photos recently made public online, "likely contained evidence of tax crimes," according to the IRS whistleblower.

The emails and text messages found on the laptop also sparked concerns over President Biden's involvement with son Hunter's overseas business dealings.

Kevin Morris, a Malibu-based lawyer working with Hunter Biden, said Riggleman is "an invaluable resource" to the first son's legal team.

"Denver has been assisting us with data analysis since late last year," Morris told CBS News. "He is an invaluable resource, and we have made tremendous strides in untangling the massive amount of corruption and disinformation involved in this story. There will be much more coming to the public."

Riggleman also reportedly spent the Fourth of July at the White House with the Hunter's legal team.

After getting ousted in a Virginia 2020 Republican primary, outspoken Trump-critic Riggleman served as an advisor on the January 6 Committee.

The news of Riggleman's involvement with Hunter and analysis of laptop contents comes after the Daily Mail reported on new footage of younger Biden filming himself and appearing to smoke crack while driving through Arlington, Virginia, in June 2018.

Another set of photos from the president's son recently surfaced of him driving 172 miles per hour in his Porsche to Las Vegas in August 2018.

Hunter Biden recently agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax and a separate charge for possessing a firearm while acting as an unlawful user and addict of a controlled substance.

Following the plea deal, IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley Jr. claimed that there was intentional federal interference in the investigation, leading to calls for further GOP investigations and the impeachment of President Biden.

Fox News' Houston Keene and Brooke Singeman contributed to this report.