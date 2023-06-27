As Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers come forward following what Republicans have called a discriminately light plea deal for Hunter Biden amid a larger investigation into foreign business dealings and potential influence peddling, one journalist following the saga closely told Fox News "someone" involved in the situation "is lying."

Friday's whistleblower testimony laid out potential government corruption, New York Post columnist Miranda Devine told "Hannity" Monday, saying she hopes America has the whistleblowers' back.

"[T]hey are in for a world of pain, as the very expensive lawyers of Hunter Biden come after them in every single way they can. And as they are being retaliated against right now by the federal government, to which they gave more than a dozen years each of their lives – these are courageous and diligent public servants," she said of Gary Shapley and another individual who has remained anonymous.

According to Devine's publication, the whistleblowers revealed several critical allegations suggesting undue influence by Biden administration officials into the investigation initiated by Trump-era Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss – whom Biden intentionally kept in place to avert conflict-of-interest claims.

Devine reported Attorney General Merrick Garland has said that Weiss did not, as Shapley had claimed, sought to be named special counsel in the Hunter Biden investigation – a title which would have allowed him to override Biden-appointed U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves and U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California E. Martin Estrada.

Devine claimed the two prosecutors' offices refused to allow charges be brought against Hunter Biden in their jurisdictions. The first son reportedly lives in California.

Devine's Post noted Garland had testified to Congress that Weiss was unfettered by main justice to bring charges outside of the First State, which the whistleblowers' testimony reportedly contradicts.

"So, someone is lying," Devine said. "And I believe that the Republicans in the House will be hauling those people in to testify under oath."

Whistleblower testimony published on Twitter by the House Oversight Committee alleged another prosecutor in the Wilmington office, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf, discouraged questioning about whether President Biden is "the big guy" in Hunter's correspondence.

Weiss reportedly did seek to bring charges against Hunter in Estrada's and Graves' jurisdictions in 2022 but was rebuffed, according a Post accounting of the testimony.

The anonymous second whistleblower claimed Hunter received millions from Ukraine, Romania and China between 2014 and 2019.

Former Trump speechwriter Stephen Miller later told "Hannity" that the entire situation shows the Biden Justice Department is "putting cinder blocks on the scales of this election," adding that by "trying to throw Donald Trump into prison" is a doubling-down of such.

"How much more of this do we have to witness before we can all arrive at the obvious conclusion that the Department of Justice and the security-state are working against our democracy and against the American people?" he said.

"If you compare the treatment that Donald Trump has gotten: one false allegation after another, one investigation after another, his life thrown upside down and torn apart. And you compare that to what we have seen from these IRS whistleblowers, as Miranda said, these courageous whistleblowers, and how the DOJ has bent over backwards to shield Joe Biden."

Hannity further noted the press has become curious, asking about one instance brought up by whistleblowers purportedly involving Hunter Biden allegedly using Joe Biden – "sitting next to" him – as a way to press a CCP-linked businessman via text.

In July 2017, Hunter Biden allegedly sent Henry Zhao a WhatsApp message, purporting to be "sitting here with my father" as he asked why a "commitment made has not been fulfilled"

"Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand -- and ‘now’ means tonight," the message said, according to a disclosure by Congress.

"And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father."

President Biden has repeatedly claimed no involvement in or knowledge of his son's foreign business dealings, most recently responding to a White House reporter with a curt "no."