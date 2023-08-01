Hunter Biden told business partner Devon Archer that the Chinese tycoon who helped them secure a multi-million-dollar venture in the communist state loved him for his "last name" and for always traveling with "handsome godlike Aryan men," according to emails reviewed by Fox News Digital.

In the 2011 email thread, Hunter bragged to Archer about his relationship with Che Feng, a Chinese business tycoon who they referred to as "The Super Chairman."

The emails show that Feng helped Hunter’s firm Rosemont Seneca Partners and James Bulger’s firm Thornton Group LLC secure their partnership with Jonathan Li's firm Bohai Capital in order to later launch Bohai Harvest RST (BHR), which is controlled by Bank of China Limited.

The news comes after Archer reportedly told the House Oversight and Accountability Committee in a closed-door interview Monday that Biden, as vice president, had coffee with Li and wrote a college letter of recommendation for Li's daughter.

The email thread began on Sep 21, 2011, when Michael Lin, the co-founder of Bulger's Thornton Group, forwarded a term sheet of the joint venture fund with Li to Hunter and Bulger, who is the namesake nephew of Boston crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger.

"Gents, Rock just sent me the translation of the cooperation term sheet (below and attached) about which Jonathan is now talking to SS in HK. Jonathan will use this (with blanks filled after confirmation with SS) to discuss with us in DC," wrote Lin, who has worked with the State Legislative Leaders Foundation (SLLF), a nonprofit that partners with the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, a propaganda group that pushes Chinese Communist Party (CCP) messaging.

"Good news from Jonathan after his meeting with Super Chairman in HK," Lin wrote. "We three's ownership of the fund management co. 20% while Jonathan's 10%. (Still very very good for you two and me!)"

Lin quoted Feng as saying he wanted to include other CCP-backed companies in the venture.

"Super Chairman went: ‘I'm not being greedy even though I commit US$100 million. Actually I'm planning to give part of the remaining 70% to other Chinese big firms which I'm going to invite to join us, companies like China Investment Corp. or that kind of high power companies,’" Lin recounted.

"This is surprisingly great for us," Lin told Hunter and Bulger. "Companies like CIC and the like will of course even enhance our FMC's profile and credibility and to make the fund pie even much bigger if they ever choose to join and to commit money. Imagine we will be sitting on the same board with CIC or the other Chinese HUGE investment or fund house(s)!!!) Look forward to seeing you two together with Jonathan in DC."

Hunter then forwarded Lin’s email to Archer, who co-founded Rosemont Seneca Partners, and said the proposal seemed like the windfall they were seeking.

"Keep this btw us pls," Hunter told Archer. "But bottom line is if I/ you and me get around 7% of this fund it could be in many ways the end all be all. I dont believe in lottery tickets anymore, but I do believe in the super chairman. See below. I know Michael can be overly optimistic but if we were 20% owners of a CIC super chairman backed fund I think the sky's the limit."

"Wow," Archer replied.

"This is smelling more and more real," Archer replied. "I do believe in the super chairman as well and i starting to believe this is how things actually do go down on the mainland. I read the email and will go through the term sheet on my connecting flight."

Hunter then presented his theory for why Feng favored him. He mentioned that he met Feng through Li, the then-CEO of Bohai Capital, who eventually became the CEO of BHR.

"Your question- ‘why does Super Chair love me so much?’ is easily answered. It has nothing to do with me and everything to do with my last name (and I bring along very handsome Aryan godlike men wherever I go)," Hunter wrote.

"Regardless- if this is for real (moved from 5% to 25% chance) you and I have to have a long talk about how we divide things going forward," the president’s son continued. "My opinion is that everything I do since we became partners is equally your's as it is mine. In this instance I clearly would never had met SC if I hadn't met Jonathan through Michael through Jimmy through you through Chris. Anyway, my point is whatever comes out of this or anything going forward I consider 50/50 btw you and me and we can figure everyone else out on the back end."

"Bottom line- when Jimmy and Michael come after us for f'ing up their relationships in Beijing- you are 50% responsible," he added.

Feng is the son of a People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldier and was previously business partners with Ma Jian, the former vice minister of State Security, which is China’s KGB, the New York Post previously reported.

"Agreed without hesitation," Archer responded to Hunter. "We do need to sit down next week and lay out all of the irons on both sides of the fire and plot a course here going forward. We have to think about the future in regards to current cash-flow, longer term cash-flow, wealth creation home runs, etc. and likelihood of success and level of underlying risk for each effort we are undertaking and going to undertake."

Hunter introduced his dad to Li in December 2013 after he and his father flew to Beijing on Air Force Two, the first son told the New Yorker in 2019.

Then-Vice President Biden traveled to Beijing due to a scheduled meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. During the trip, Hunter arranged for a brief handshake between Li and his father in the lobby of the hotel where the U.S. delegation was staying, and then Hunter met up with Li privately, the New Yorker reported at the time.

Less than two weeks after Biden arrived in China, BHR Partners was registered.

Archer told the House Oversight Committee that Hunter would often put his father on speakerphone while meeting with business partners, two lawmakers said Monday.

Attorneys for Hunter Biden and Devon Archer did not respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.