FOX News contributor Jonathan Turley said Monday Hunter Biden suing the IRS will not get in the way of House Republicans' impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden. The GWU Law professor said on "America Reports" Republicans will continue to "pursue that money trail" as a constitutional function of Congress.

SPEAKER MCCARTHY SAYS HUNTER BIDEN 'WILL BE SUBPOENAED' BY GOP WHEN TIMING IS RIGHT: 'WE ONLY FOLLOW FACTS'

JONATHAN TURLEY: Hunter Biden is screaming at an approaching storm. It's not going to change its course. The fact is that the House has an obligation to see where this evidence goes. An impeachment inquiry is that. It's an inquiry; it's not an actual impeachment. This may or may not lead to an impeachment. But even the polling is showing that the public believes that Joe Biden was involved in this influence peddling. We have to find out. That's the constitutional function of Congress. And they are going to pursue that money trail. And I think it's going to increase and speed up as we go forward now because an inquiry is being conducted.

HUNTER BIDEN SUES IRS, ALLEGES AGENTS TRIED TO 'TARGET' AND 'EMBARRASS' HIM

Hunter Biden's attorneys filed a lawsuit against the IRS on Monday, alleging that agents have "targeted and sought to embarrass" the president's son.

Biden's Monday morning filing cites two major examples in IRS agents Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, two whistleblowers who claimed the IRS mishandled aspects of its investigation into Biden.

Biden's lawsuit wants the court to declare that the IRS "willfully, knowingly, and/or by gross negligence, unlawfully disclosed Mr. Biden's confidential tax information."

In addition, Hunter Biden is demanding $1,000 in damages for "each and every unauthorized disclosure of his tax returns," including disclosures that happened after the fact. FOX News Digital reached out to the IRS for comment on the lawsuit, but they did not immediately respond.

FOX News' Anders Hagstrom, David Spunt and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media