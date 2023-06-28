Hunter Biden is expected to be deposed as part of the civil lawsuit brought by Delaware computer repair shop owner John Paul Mac Issac, Fox News has learned.

Mac Isaac filed a lawsuit against Hunter Biden in October 2022 in Delaware for defamation. Hunter Biden, in March, filed a counter suit alleging Isaac illicitly distributed Hunter Biden's personal data and accuses him of six counts of invasion of privacy.

In 2020, Isaac said a man who he believed to be Hunter Biden dropped off three laptops at his store in April 2019, only one of which was salvageable. While repairing the laptop, Isaac said he discovered disturbing material.

The customer did not return for the laptop within 90 days, and Isaac could not get in touch with him. Isaac said he first searched the emails by keyword in June or July 2019.

According to Isaac’s account, the FBI first made a forensic copy of the laptop, then returned weeks later with a subpoena and confiscated it.

Isaac, was subpoenaed in December 2019 to testify before the U.S. District Court in Delaware.

The FBI's property receipt for the laptop, first obtained by Fox News Digital in 2020, had a "Case ID" section, which was filled in with a handwritten number: 272D-BA-3065729.

The number "272" is the FBI's classification for money laundering, while "272D" refers to "Money Laundering, Unknown SUA [Specified Unlawful Activity]—White Collar Crime Program," according to FBI documents. One government official described "272D" as "transnational or blanket."

Hunter's expected deposition comes just days after the Justice Department announced that he would enter a plea agreement stemming from U.S. attorney for Delaware David Weiss’ years-long investigation into his tax affairs.

Hunter Biden will plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax as part of a deal that is expected to keep him out of prison. The president's son also agreed to enter into a pretrial diversion agreement with regard to a separate charge of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance. The plea agreement is expected to keep the president’s son out of prison.

Hunter Biden is expected to make his first court appearance on July 26.

Meanwhile, as for the laptop, an IRS whistleblower who testified before the House Ways and Means Committee, said federal investigators knew in December 2019 that Hunter Biden’s laptop was "not manipulated in any way" and contained "reliable evidence," but were "obstructed" from seeing all available information--nearly a year before former intelligence officials and Joe Biden himself, declared the laptop was part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

The whistleblower, Gary Shapley Jr., who was the supervisor of the investigation at the IRS, said that "at every stage" of the Hunter Biden probe, decisions were made that "had the effect of benefiting the subject of the investigation."

Shapley testified that the investigation, codenamed "Sportsman," was opened in November 2018 as an "offshoot" of an IRS investigation into a "foreign-based amateur online pornography platform." Testimony released by the committee didn't include any further explanation of how the pornography outlet and Biden were linked.

The investigation had previously been believed to have been predicated, in part, by suspicious foreign transactions.

Nearly a year later, in October 2019, Shapely said the "FBI became aware that a repair shop had a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden and that the laptop might contain evidence of a crime."

"The FBI verified its authenticity in November of 2019 by matching the device number against Hunter Biden's Apple iCloud ID," Shapely said. "When the FBI took possession of the device in December 2019, they notified the IRS that it likely contained evidence of tax crimes."