The four liberal Sunday morning news shows, which historically recapped the biggest political news stories of the week, completely avoided the Devon Archer testimony that further fueled more questions into President Biden's involvement in his son Hunter's business dealings.

Archer, a former longtime friend and business associate of Hunter Biden's, offered his testimony to the House Oversight Committee on Monday. During his testimony, he alleged that Hunter Biden put his father on speakerphone during business meetings at least 20 times and that execs from Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company that both Biden and Archer were hired as board members, "called D.C." to get the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating the company fired, something the now-president famously bragged about on video in 2018.

However, Grabien transcripts show none of the Sunday morning newscasts that aired on CNN, ABC, CBS and NBC made any mention of the Archer testimony, however some of them did mention the Hunter Biden controversies.

On NBC's Meet the Press, anchor Chuck Todd mentioned Hunter Biden during an interview with Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., but in the framing that he will be used by Republicans as a "whataboutism" during the 2024 presidential election, asking the lawmaker whether there should be a "code of conduct for family members," adding "the appearance of what Hunter Biden did is not good."

On CBS' "Face the Nation," fill-in anchor Major Garrett asked former Attorney General Bill Barr whether he should have appointed a special counsel to oversee the Hunter Biden probe.

On ABC's "This Week," Republican presidential candidate Doug Burgum shamed George Stephanopoulos for not having mentioned Hunter Biden on his program during a contentious interview.

Notably, ABC previously offered zero on-air coverage of the IRS whistleblowers who alleged misconduct in the DOJ's handling of the Hunter Biden probe.

Meanwhile, CNN's "State of the Union" anchored by Dana Bash ignored Hunter Biden altogether, transcripts show.

The media has offered minimal coverage to the Hunter Biden scandal and whatever coverage news organizations do offer usually includes spin to downplay the severity of the growing controversy, particularly if it involves President Biden.

CNN and MSNBC, which aired every congressional hearing pertaining to Russiagate during the Trump years, did not cover the IRS whistleblower testimony live as it was unfolding on Capitol Hill, choosing to instead airing snippets that put a spotlight on the pushback from Democrat lawmakers.

President Biden, who rarely grants interviews, was not asked about his scandal-plagued son during recent sitdown interviews with MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace and CNN's Fareed Zakaria.

Last week, ABC News spent less than 30 seconds on Hunter Biden during its interview with Vice President Kamala Harris - but only to ask her thoughts about House Speaker Kevin McCarthy floating an impeachment inquiry.

Questions continue to swirl as to how involved President Biden was in his son's business dealings, something he patently denied during the 2020 election, alleging he did not even speak with Hunter about his dealings.

The White House has recently pivoted its talking points to say that Biden had never been "in business" with Hunter, which was not the same as what the president said in 2020.

