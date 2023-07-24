Hunter Biden’s artwork has reportedly brought in at least $1.3 million and one of the buyers was a prominent Democratic donor who was appointed by President Joe Biden to a prestigious commission.

Documents obtained by Business Insider showed that the buyer is Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali, a real estate investor from Los Angeles.

President Biden appointed Hirsh Naftali to the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad in July 2022 – eight months after the first son’s first art opening. It’s not clear, however, whether her purchase came before or after the appointment.

Naftali is a prominent Democratic donor, having donated more than $200,000 to the Biden Victory Fund during the 2020 election cycle and over $30,000 to the Democratic National Committee this year. She also maxed out to the Biden campaign with two $3,300 donations in April of this year.

The documents obtained by Business Insider also indicate another buyer purchased Hunter Biden’s artwork for $875,000 though their identity has not been revealed.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House, the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad, and Hunter Biden’s legal counsel for comment.

Biden’s counsel Abe Lowell told Business Insider that the gallery "sets the pricing and handles all sales based on the highest ethical standards of the industry, and does not disclose the names of any purchasers to Mr. Biden."

The report comes as the House Oversight Committee, House Judiciary Committee, and House Ways and Means Committee are conducting a joint investigation into the federal probe into Hunter Biden, and whether prosecutorial decisions were influenced by politics.