EXPLOSIVE TESTIMONY - Hunter Biden’s longtime friend and business associate Devon Archer is set to testify before the House Oversight Committee Monday in the panel’s investigation into the Biden family ventures and whether President Biden was involved. Continue reading …

TRUMP EMPLOYEE IN COURT - Carlos de Oliveira, a Mar-a-Lago property manager, will appear in court Monday to answer charges alleging he was asked to delete surveillance video footage at the club last summer and lied to the FBI. Continue reading …

SENTENCING DATE - 'Cult mom' Lori Vallow, who was found guilty in the murders of her two children and her husband's first wife, will be sentenced in an Idaho court Monday. Continue reading …

DISORDER IN THE COURT - Expert warns of courtroom chaos as new tech could unleash bogus info. Continue reading …

COSTNER CHAOS - 'Yellowstone' star's divorce battle heats up despite 'ironclad' prenup. Continue reading …

BLOCKING DISSENTING VOICES – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum slams RNC ‘clubhouse rules,’ accuses party of trying to keep ‘fresh faces’ off debate stage. Continue reading …

UNMASKED - Rand Paul announces 'official criminal referral,' says email shows Fauci COVID testimony 'absolutely a lie.' Continue reading …

DIFFERING POINT OF VIEW - 2024 GOP candidates Haley, Hutchinson split on discussing Trump pardon during presidential campaign. Continue reading …

OUT OF THEIR POWER - Justice Samuel Alito says ‘no provision’ in Constitution allows Congress to regulate Supreme Court. Continue reading …

‘COOKING RECIPES’ - WaPo editor downplays Hillary's email scandal to 'cooking recipes and appointments,' not 'nuclear secrets.' Continue reading …

HELP FOR PARENTS - ‘School of Woke’ examines how critical race theory invaded American schools, aims to end ‘victimhood ideology.’ Continue reading …

'IT'S NOT REPUBLICANS' WHO MADE HUNTER A 'SCUMBAG' - CNN panel clashes over Biden acknowledging 7th grandchild. Continue reading …

‘DEFINITION OF GASLIGHTING’ - Critics mock USA Today tweet lamenting Hunter Biden's 'foibles.' Continue reading …

ANDREW MCCARTHY - Hunter Biden’s partner testifies: Congress must not skip one crucial question. Continue reading …

JAY GREENE - Supreme Court Associate Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson's second error reveals another industry gone woke. Continue reading …

JACK BREWER - School's slavery language distracts from how far we've come. Continue reading …

‘PROUD PATRIOT’ - Abbott and Costello used fame to support servicemen during WWII: daughter. Continue reading …

IT’S TIME – Fox News correspondent Eric Shawn says it is time for the FBI to tell us who killed Jimmy Hoffa. Continue reading …

‘SUPER’ LE’VEON - Ex-NFL star Le’Veon Bell reveals the 'simple fact' behind joining OnlyFans. Continue reading …

AYN RAND'S REMEDY - Five ways Ayn Rand can save America: Empowered individuals, not government, are the key to national salvation. Continue reading …

WATCH: TIGER CUBS TAKE A SWING: Critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs in London are seen testing out a swing set up by zookeepers for the siblings to learn new skills. Check it out! See video …

WATCH: Donald Trump is the most ‘ethical’ American I know: Alina Habba. See video …

WATCH: FedEx driver pulls man from burning vehicle during harrowing highway encounter. See video …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

