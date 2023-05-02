Lunden Alexis Roberts is the mother of Hunter Biden’s 4-year-old daughter, Navy Joan Roberts, who both President Biden and the first lady refuse to acknowledge as their seventh grandchild.

A former stripper at The Mpire Gentlemen's Club in Washington, D.C., Roberts was impregnated by Hunter Biden about five years ago, not long after he ended a torrid affair with Hallie Biden, his brother Beau Biden’s widow.

Both Roberts, 32, and Hunter Biden, 53, appeared in person Monday in Batesville, Arkansas, before Independence County Circuit Judge Holly Meyer. The judge ordered that both parents be present for proceedings and they can no longer only send attorneys in the ongoing child support and paternity case involving their daughter.

The girl was born in August 2018. A paternity suit was filed in May 2019 – the same month Hunter Biden married his second wife, Melissa Cohen, with whom he now shares a young son, named Beau after his late brother who passed away in 2015 from brain cancer.

Unlike 4-year-old Navy, the 3-year-old Beau is often photographed at the White House with both his father and president grandfather, most recently during the annual Easter Egg Roll.

In a January 2020 order, Meyer declared following a DNA test. "with near scientific certainty" that Hunter Biden is the biological father of the girl, referred to in documents as "Baby Doe."

Roberts’ modest Instagram profile, which has just over 6,000 followers as of Tuesday, features several photos of the daughter she shares with Hunter Biden. Most recently, she shared a photo of the blonde-tressed toddler with a pink bow in her hair during a trip to the beach. The caption quotes Nikita Gill, reading, "her mother told her she could grow up to be anything she wanted to be, so she grew up to become the strongest of the strong, the strangest of the strange, the wildest of the wild, the wolf leading the wolves."

In another photo on the girl’s birthday last year, Roberts described her as "My World."

"Happy birthday to my greatest blessing. God knew I needed you. I love you, always and forever," Roberts wrote. Navy is seen wearing black sunglasses, an Air Force One T-shirt and matching white and black plaid shorts and a blazer. Her mother quoted Gill once more, writing, "and in all the stories my daughter shall hear, it will not be the princes that slay the dragons, but little girls that believe in magic, with big, brave hearts and even bigger dreams."

Roberts and Hunter Biden reached an agreement in 2020 over the child’s paternity and child support, but the case was reopened when the president’s son requested adjustments to the payments. In December, Roberts requested her daughter’s last name be changed to Biden, with her attorneys writing in a motion, "The Biden name is now synonymous with being well-educated, successful, financially acute, and politically powerful." Biden’s team demanded an explanation into why a name change would be in the child’s best interests.

In court Monday, Hunter Biden’s new attorney Abbe Lowell argued that the president’s son has been paying $20,000 per month in child support, amounting to $750,000 paid so far.

According to Page Six, Roberts graduated from Arkansas State University in 2014 and enrolled at George Washington University, where she attended classes during the summer and fall semesters of 2015 in pursuit of a certificate program in forensic investigation but never graduated. At The Mpire, she reportedly danced under the stage name "Dallas."

Around the time Roberts became pregnant with his child, Hunter Biden was reportedly making at least $83,000 per month while sitting on the board of Burisma Holdings, one of Ukraine’s largest natural gas companies. Hunter Biden’s ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, whom he was married to from 1993 to 2017, detailed years of his alleged alcoholism, drug addiction and infidelity in a memoir published last year.