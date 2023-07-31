The Wall Street Journal editorial board argued Sunday that Hunter Biden could be prosecuted for violating a "long-ignored law" that special counsel Robert Mueller used to much liberal fanfare in the Russia collusion investigation.

"Judge Maryellen Noreika asked the prosecution and defense in court if their agreement meant the President’s son could still be prosecuted for violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Hunter’s lawyers said no, but the prosecutor said yes, and Hunter can thank Robert Mueller if he is prosecuted under that statute," The Wall Street Journal wrote.

Hunter Biden's alleged overseas business dealings, tax evasion and gun charges have made him a target of a federal investigation.

But in a political turn, The Wall Street Journal wrote that the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), which Mueller used against former President Donald Trump’s associates, can potentially be used against Hunter Biden, and liberals may not like it much now.

"FARA has never been clearly defined and is used selectively. That is the definition of a bad law that is too easy for prosecutors to exploit against their political enemies," the Journal editorial board wrote. "As long as FARA was targeting people in the Trump orbit, Democrats cheered these prosecutions."

"They may regret that legal standard now that federal prosecutors have confirmed to Judge Noreika that FARA charges could still be lodged against the President’s son. Based on Mr. Mueller’s prosecutions, Hunter is vulnerable."

The Wall Street Journal also pointed out that Hunter Biden's vulnerability to prosecution under FARA has "political implications for President Biden."

"To have his son acting as a foreign agent while they were traveling to the relevant foreign countries together on Air Force Two would make the President’s claims of ignorance about Hunter’s business even harder to believe. This is guaranteed to be an issue in his 2024 bid for re-election—not least because staffers in the Obama Administration sent up red flags about Hunter’s lucrative work on the board of Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company," the board wrote.

In a Wall Street Journal op-ed published Thursday, IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler called for Attorney General Merrick Garland to "appoint a special counsel" to look into the investigation of Hunter Biden.

