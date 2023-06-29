Hunter Biden arrived to be deposed Thursday as part of a lawsuit filed against him by a Delaware laptop repair shop owner.
A pair of black SUVs pulled up to the building where the interview is set to take place at roughly 8:54 a.m. on Thursday. Biden exited the first vehicle and walked brusquely into the building while being followed by what appeared to be a female bodyguard.
John Paul Mac Isaac filed a lawsuit against Biden in October 2022 in Delaware for defamation. Biden filed a countersuit in March, alleging Mac Isaac illicitly distributed Biden's personal data and accused him of six counts of invasion of privacy.
Mac Isaac claims a man who he believed to be Biden dropped off three laptops at his store in 2019
