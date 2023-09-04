Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu threatened to boot illegal aliens residing in Israel amid a bloody weekend of violence and rioting between rival groups in Tel Aviv.

The bloody brawls took place between pro- and anti-government migrants from Eritrea to protest an event organized by the Eritrean Embassy in Tel Aviv. Those individuals are seeking asylum, claiming their lives or liberty is at risk in the country.

According to a bystander, the blue shirts indicated the individuals were against the Eritrean government.

"Where are the police?" another bystander asked, according to a video of the incident.

About 30 police officers were injured — with some estimates as high as 50 — as they tried to squelch the rioting and brawls from hundreds of Eritreans, according to the Associated Press.

Some of the protesters threw rocks at the police, causing law enforcement to use live fire.

"Eritreans from both sides faced off with construction lumber, pieces of metal, rocks and at least one axe, tearing through a neighborhood of south Tel Aviv where many asylum seekers live. Protesters smashed shop windows and police cars, and blood spatter was seen on sidewalks. One government supporter was lying in a puddle of blood in a children’s playground," the AP reported.

Netanyahu argued that it was hypocritical for the pro-government bloc to claim asylum from their home country. Eritrea is an African country on the Red Sea coast. It shares borders with Ethiopia, Sudan and Djibouti.

Police released a video following the unrest, showing businesses, cars and police vehicles nearly destroyed.

Netanyahu further expressed a threat to send the migrants involved in the violence and property destruction back to Africa.

"We want harsh measures against the rioters, including the immediate deportation of those who took part," Netanyahu said.

Dozens of migrants were reportedly injured in the clash with police.

