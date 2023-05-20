This delectable riff on classic hummingbird cake is finished off with a drizzle of delicious cream cheese glaze.

"All the flavors of Hummingbird Cake —bananas, pineapple, coconut and pecans—are in this bread," Pam Brand, co-founder of food blog Biscuits and Burlap told Fox News Digital.

"Consider it a smaller, slightly less sweet version of that southern favorite. The cream cheese glaze brings to mind the traditional cake frosting, but without being overpoweringly sweet and rich."

Get Brand's recipe below.

Makes 12 servings

Prep time: 12 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

For the Bread

⅓ cup butter at room temperature

1 egg at room temperature

2 ripe bananas mashed

½ cup sugar

¼ cup brown sugar

1⅔ cup self rising flour

½ cup shredded, dried coconut

⅔ cup crushed pineapple not drained

½ cup chopped pecans

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the Cream Cheese Glaze

1 ounce cream cheese at room temperature

1 cup powdered sugar

1 tablespoon milk

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

For the Bread

1. Cream butter at low speed of mixer.

2. Add sugars and cream for about 1 minute.

3. Add bananas, egg and vanilla extract and cream for about 1 minute.

4. Stir in flour, pineapple and coconut until well blended. Fold in pecans.

5. Pour batter in a parchment paper lined 9 inch loaf pan which has been oiled and floured or sprayed with baking spray.

6. Bake at 350 °F for 35–40 minutes or just until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.

For the Glaze

1. Blend all ingredients until smooth.

2. Heat in the microwave for 20–30 seconds or until pourable.

3. Cool slightly and then drizzle over cooled bread.

This original recipe is owned by biscuitsandburlap.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.