A homicide investigation is underway in Seattle after a human skull was discovered last week at a local park with signs of foul play, authorities said Monday.

The human remains were found in Be’er Sheva Park on Lake Washington in the city’s Rainier Beach neighborhood just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, the Seattle Police Department said.

A Seattle Parks employee told police he found the skull while cleaning debris from a fenced-off area of the park.

The King County Medical Examiner analyzed the human skull and found evidence that the victim had been stabbed. The death was ruled a homicide.

No further details about the victim or the circumstances of the death were immediately available.

Detectives with the Seattle Police Department are leading the investigation.