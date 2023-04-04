Once again, Hugh Jackman is imploring fans to take care of their skin, while addressing recurring issues with his own.

The "Movie 43" actor recorded a video for Instagram, acknowledging his appearance, with a bandage prominently on his nose.

"Hey guys, so, I wanted you to hear it from me, just in case someone sees me on the street or whatever. I've just had two biopsies done. I just went to my doctor… she just saw little things, could be or could not be basal cell in her opinion, she doesn't know," he shared.

"I'll find out in 2 or 3 days and as soon as I know, I'll let you know," he assured his followers.

HUGH JACKMAN REMOVES SIXTH SKIN CANCER

Jackman, 54, has been incredibly transparent with his previous bouts of skin cancer, undergoing more than a handful of skin procedures. He was previously treated for the cancer in 2013, revealing to Instagram that his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness "said to get the mark on my nose checked. Boy she was right!"

Basal cell carcinoma is a type of skin cancer, described by Mayo Clinic as forming "in the basal cells – a type of cell within the skin that produces new skin cells as old ones die off."

It "often appears as a slightly transparent bump on the skin, though it can take other forms," appearing on parts of the skin that have been exposed to sunlight, including your head and neck.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Just to remind you, basal cell in the world of skin cancers is the least dangerous of them all," Jackman told the camera.

"However, if I can just take this opportunity to remind you – summer is coming, for those of us here in the Northern Hemisphere, please wear sunscreen. It is just not worth it. No matter how much you want to tan, trust me, trust me, trust me, this is all stuff that happened 25 years ago. It's coming out now. Put some sunscreen on. You'll still have an incredible time out there, alright? Please be safe," he concluded.

Jackman shared that he plans to remain vigilant in raising awareness of the skin cancer, writing in his caption, "I know you’ve heard me talk about my basal cell carcinomas before. I’m going to keep talking about them, if need be. And if it reminds even one person to put on sunscreen with a high SPF, then I’m happy."

APP USERS CLICK HERE

The Australian actor seemingly just returned home, as less than 24 hours prior he had shared a photo of himself "blending in at baggage claim," sans bandage, to Instagram.