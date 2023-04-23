A new poll shows nearly 3 out of 4 Americans do not believe President Joe Biden should run for reelection, following multiple reports that he will announce his bid for a second term this upcoming week.

According to the survey from NBC News, 70% of Americans, including 51% of Democrats, do not think Biden should run for reelection, with 26% supporting the president.

Almost half of the respondents who voted no cited Biden's age as their "major" concern with Biden running again – 48% categorized their concern as "major" while 21% said it was a minor concern; 29% of respondents said the issue of his age did not pose a reason in their logic whatsoever.

In February, Biden, 80, admitted that concerns over his age were "totally legitimate" amid growing concerns from both his critics and supporters.

BIDEN EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE REELECTION BID SAME WEEK HUNTER'S LAWYERS MEET WITH DOJ

"No," Biden said. "But it’s legitimate for people to raise issues about my age. It’s totally legitimate to do that. And the only thing I can say is, watch me."

On the flip side, 60% of Americans said they do not think former President Donald Trump should run for president in 2024, with only 35% voting yes. The numbers come a few weeks after Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records linked to 2016 hush-money payments. About 68% of GOP primary voters agreed with the statement that the investigations into the former president are politically motivated.

WSJ EDITORIAL BOARD SAYS BIDEN SHOULDN'T RUN IN 2024: 'HIS DECLINE IS CLEAR'

When asked which GOP candidate they would vote for if the presidential primary were to be held today, 46% voted for Trump and 31% voted for Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has yet to make an announcement on his own presidential bid but has been going head-to-head with Trump in the polls over recent months.

Former Vice President Mike Pence had 6% of votes, followed by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

BIDEN JOKES HE'S A 'VERY DULL PRESIDENT' ONLY KNOWN FOR RAY-BAN SUNGLASSES, CHOCOLATE CHIP ICE CREAM

Multiple reports out this past week have said Biden and his team are expected to make the announcement via a campaign video on April 25, which will be the four-year anniversary of his 2020 campaign launch.

Speculation swirled for months over whether Biden would run for reelection, with his team only saying he intends on running but not making any other statements in the affirmative. However, Biden recently admitted that an announcement about his potential candidacy would come "relatively soon."

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.