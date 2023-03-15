Kia is big on electric vehicles. Very big.

The automaker has revealed the final production version of its upcoming EV9 electric SUV.

The Telluiride-size model has three rows of seats and is set to be the roomiest electric vehicle on sale.

The boxy styling creates a voluminous interior, and it has a front trunk under its hood.

The dashboard features dual digital displays like many of Kia's other models.

Several touchpad controls embedded beneath a strip of trim below the center screen that looks like stone and only become visible when their lights are illuminated.

The EV9 will be offered in six and seven passenger configurations.

Kia says the first two rows of seats can fully recline simultaneously, and the second two can be folded down to create a flat load floor.

The second row can also swivel to face the rear, creating a lounge like area, but Kia has not confirmed that the feature will be offered in the United States.

Details including power and driving range will be released later this month, but it is built on the same platform as the Kia EV6, which has 350 kilowatt charging capability that can refill its battery to 80% in 18 minutes at the fastest public charging stations.

The EV6 is also offered in all-wheel-drive models with up to 576 horsepower.