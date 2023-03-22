XM radio host Howard Stern slammed MSNBC and other mainstream media news outlets for "going f-----g berserk" about former President Donald Trump’s potential indictment and arrest.

The host claimed that media channels have been devoted a ton of coverage to something that no one, not even Trump, knows will happen or not.

Stern made his comments on Wednesday's episode of "The Howard Stern Show." The host seemed exasperated with the fever pitch surrounding the rumors that Trump would be arrested this week over an indictment related to hush money payments he made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Venting to his co-host Robin Quivers, Stern said, "I was watching MSNBC, they were going f-----g berserk with, you know, Trump potentially being arrested."

"These indictment possibilities," Quivers chimed in.

Stern noted how the pundits seems to be repeating themselves over the news, saying, "'Oh my God.' It’s the same discussion over and over again. They go, ‘It’s very possible that President Trump will be indicted according to –"

Mocking reporters, Quivers interjected, "We don’t know, but …"

Laughing, Stern continued, "And then they all come on the air and they’re all discussing whether or not Trump’s gonna be indicted. I go, ‘You know, why don’t you sit tight and wait and see instead of like speculating?’"

Quivers took another shot at the media, adding, "That’s right, you don’t have to speculate. See this is what my problem is with those news shows. They treat politics like sports. When something like the Super Bowl is coming up, you have two weeks to discuss what’s gonna happen in the Super Bowl."

Stern quipped that the network is obviously just trying to take up airtime: "Well listen, they gotta fill 24 hours a day. They got plenty to do."

The host then pointed out that all the intense coverage of the potential arrest was ginned up by Trump in the first place, and noted that all the media networks seem to be taking him at his word.

He said, "You know, it’s crazy, the thing I love is that everyone is talking about Trump, Trump, Trump, and yesterday was the day he was going to be arrested, but Trump is the one who said he was going to be arrested and they all believe him that he was going to be arrested."

Quivers concurred, saying, "He drummed up the news again. I said, ‘I guess people are happy because he’s back and he’s telling them what stories to cover."

Stern found the point amusing, adding, "Yeah, he doesn’t know what’s going on!"