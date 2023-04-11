SiriusXM radio host Howard Stern on Monday slammed singers Kid Rock and Travis Tritt after they came out forcefully against Budweiser's campaign with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Last week beer maker Anheuser-Busch faced anti-woke backlash from consumers and critics upset at the company's partnership with Mulvaney. The company sent a pack of Bud Light cans celebrating Mulvaney's "full year of girlhood" to the influencer to promote on social media.

Rock responded to the gesture by using Bud Light cans as target practice while declaring, "F--- Bud Light and f--- Anheuser-Busch!"Country singer Travis Tritt also announced on Twitter that he would be removing Anheuser-Busch products from his tour hospitality rider.

KID ROCK SHOOTS UP BUD LIGHT CANS WITH RIFLE TO PROTEST DYLAN MULVANEY PARTNERSHIP: ‘F--- BUD LIGHT’

Stern was flabbergasted by the reactions, saying he wasn't bothered by companies that wanted to promote a transgender spokesperson.

"I thought there must be a piece of this story that I’m missing," Stern said on his show Monday. "I’m not bothered by gay people or transsexual people. They don’t impact my life, they don’t hurt my life. I love when people are in love. You wanna be a woman? Be a woman. You wanna be a dude, be a dude. Be whatever you f—ing want. As long as you ain’t hurting anybody, I’m on your team," he vented.

Stern revealed he wanted to hear directly from Kid Rock why he was upset by the partnership.

"I wish I could call Kid Rock and have him come on the show and just tell me ‘Why are you so upset about this? How is it hurtful?’ I don’t know why he got so upset," the radio host said.

PETE BUTTIGIEG'S HUSBAND ASKS BUD LIGHT BOYCOTTERS IF THEY PLAN TO PROTEST WATER AFTER TRANS CONTROVERSY

Stern didn't understand why Rock would bother caring about the company's activism when he was so successful.

"Kid Rock, I know him. He’s got a great life. He transitioned from some kid in Michigan to a rock superstar! I’m really dumbfounded by why someone would care so much that they would blow up a can of Bud Light and say, ‘F*** Anheuser-Busch.’ I don’t get it."

After reading Tritt's comments, Stern said he would like to interview him as well.

"I’m coming from a place of, ‘Why you care so much?'" he reacted.