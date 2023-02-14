One thing you shouldn't take for granted is the version of the browser you're using to surf the web. Always be sure to keep your web browser up to date.

This will fix the many security issues that seem to come with each version and ultimately help prevent hackers from getting into your computer, crashing programs and getting around your computer’s security systems.

While there are many browsers out there, below are a few of the more popular ones.

Safari is a built-in App on all Apple products and will automatically update alongside your device's software. To check if your Mac computer needs an update:

Microsoft Edge is programmed to update automatically every time you restart your browser. You can, however, update Microsoft Edge manually:

Here, it will tell you whether Microsoft Edge is up-to-date or if an update is available. If an update is available:

Microsoft Edge is also available to download on iPhones, iPads and Androids. To make sure it is up-to-date, follow the same steps above to update Microsoft Edge as you would to update Chrome on those devices.

While most devices come with free antivirus software installed, none of them are as effective at protecting your devices or preventing them from being infected with malware as they could be. It is important to make sure you have a reliable antivirus program installed and running on your devices.

See my expert review of the best antivirus protection for your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices by searching ‘Best Antivirus’ at CyberGuy.com by clicking the magnifying glass icon at the top of my website.

