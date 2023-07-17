If you have an Android phone, you are definitely going to want to adjust some of these settings. It's possible that your settings aren't optimized for your specific needs and the frequencies you can hear, plus your phone just isn't set up for the best listening experience when it comes to watching movies and TV shows, or listening to your favorite tunes.

Note: These settings may vary depending on your Android model.

This is a sound setting available on many Android phones that offers a "surround sound" effect. You can adjust it depending on what you're watching or listening to.

How to turn on Dolby Atmos

Depending on your operating system, you may be presented with these options: Select Movie to get better sound for movies and TV shows, tap Music if you want a richer, more balanced listening experience, or tap Voice if you want voices to come through louder while watching any video.

This setting lets you balance out sound depending on what you're listening to or want to hear.

How to adjust the equalizer

We all hear sounds differently, and higher frequencies also become harder to hear as we age. Android lets you take a hearing test targeted for different age ranges, which will make listening through your headphones a completely personalized experience.

How to adapt your phone's sound for your age

Our hearing changes as we age, and at the end of the day, we're all looking for different outcomes when it comes to sound on our devices. It's great to know the options that are available in case you do find watching videos or listening to certain podcasts to be a little iffy because of the sound quality. After all, as our ears gracefully age, it’s comforting to know that we can still savor the symphony of life with the right tune-up for our tech.

What are some other ways you personalize your sound experience on your devices? We would love to hear your tips and tricks for optimizing sound quality. Let us know by commenting below or by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

