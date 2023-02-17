Facial recognition has become quite a popular tool over the last few years. You might use it on your smart devices as a quick way to unlock your screen. While using it in this way is consensual, big companies like Google can use facial recognition to gather data on you without your knowledge.

Allowing Google to use your face, there is a risk that this information could be misused or potentially shared with third parties. Google has policies in place to protect user data, yet it's always possible that your information falls into the wrong hands.

That's why I'm showing you how to stop this from happening.

Facial recognition is a type of technology that uses biometrics to map out your facial features. This can be set up on a smartphone as a way to quickly unlock your screen or verify your identity, so you don't have to put in a 4-digit passcode.

It can certainly be a good thing, as it can help to reduce potential risks (for example, if someone gets a hold of your iPhone and is trying to unlock it). Although it also can be a big privacy issue, especially if you don't want these big tech companies to have this type of data.

Google can use facial recognition when you upload photos. This allows it to let you search through thousands of images for a specific person. Luckily, there is a way to shut this feature off.

Note that turning off facial recognition will prevent Google from recognizing your face in photos and videos. It's also important to keep in mind that turning off facial recognition may impact the performance of some Google services, like Google photos, that use this technology.

Do you feel better being able to turn off facial recognition on Google Photos? Let us know how you feel about it.

